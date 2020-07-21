Virus roundup … 

• Research suggests the novel coronavirus kills about five to 10 people for every 1,000 that it infects, though the rate varies based on age and access to health care, according to The Wall Street Journal. The estimates suggest the new coronavirus is deadlier than the seasonal flu, though not as lethal as Ebola and other infectious diseases that have emerged in recent years. The coronavirus is killing more people than the deadlier diseases, however, in part because it is more infectious.

• Gov. John Bel Edwards is holding a news conference to discuss Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 today at 2:30 p.m. Watch his news conference here.

• As Baton Rouge residents continue to battle the impact of the novel coronavirus, the East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority is spearheading an initiative to provide local families in housing communities with care packages as part of COVID-19 response measures, WBRZ-TV reports.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering patio seating or indoor dining during phase two of reopening.