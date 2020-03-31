Virus roundup …

• Our Lady of the Lake today announced it’s opening a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at its Livingston Campus. This testing site is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. for patients with a doctor’s note.

• U.S. Rep. Garret Graves today said that $3.2 million of federal grant money for Baton Rouge coronavirus response efforts is on its way. The funding is a result of the CARES Act, and will be made available through three grant programs at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

• The IRS and the Treasury Department say Americans will start receiving their economic impact checks in the next three weeks. The money will be directly deposited in your bank account if the government has that information from your tax return.

• As of 7 a.m this morning, Louisiana 211 says it has fielded 29,980 calls seeking information on COVID-19 and 29,500 text messages.

• Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is alerting business owners of fraudulent letters being mailed to businesses indicating an “annual report renewal.” The letter directs owners to mail payments of $125 to C.P.S. This letter is not from the Secretary of State and should be discarded.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering pickup or delivery.