Virus roundup … 

• The state reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases this afternoon for a total of 84,131 statewide. Fourteen additional deaths were also reported, bringing the statewide total to 3,351, WBRZ-TV reports.

• The Federal Reserve says economic activity has picked up in most regions of the country but remains well below pre-pandemic levels with the country facing high levels of uncertainty. The Fed reported today that its latest survey of economic conditions around the country found improvements in consumer spending and other areas but said the gains were from very low levels seen when widespread lockdowns pushed the country into a deep recession.

• The Louisiana Supreme Court announced Wednesday that the July 27 bar examination has been canceled amid coronavirus increases statewide, putting plans in limbo for attorneys trying to become admitted to the Louisiana bar, NOLA.com reports.

• OPEC and allies such as Russia agreed today to ease record oil supply curbs from August as the global economy slowly recovers from the coronavirus pandemic but said a second wave of the virus could complicate rebalancing in the market, Reuters reports.

• U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy today announced that Louisiana rural specialty hospitals and safety net hospitals are receiving $141 million in coronavirus relief payments from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The funding is part of a $4 billion relief package released this week by HHS.

• Louisiana has surpassed 1 million COVID-19 tests as part of an aggressive push to use testing and contact tracing as a way to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus. See where to get tested here.

• Officials say the annual Rose Bowl parade in California has been canceled for the first time in its 75-year history, WBRZ-TV reports. Officials have not announced any changes to plans for the football game itself.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering patio seating or indoor dining during phase two of reopening.