Virus roundup … 

• Sen. Bill Cassidy and a representative from the SBA will participate in a free BRAC webinar on small business support provisions in the CARES Act tomorrow, April 1, at 9 a.m. Sign up here.

• Louisiana lawmakers are returning to the state Capitol today for a short introduction of last-minute bills just as the House was rattled with news that one of its younger members, Rep. Ted James, D-Baton Rouge, was hospitalized with COVID-19.

• Interim LSU President Tom Galligan says in a letter to students and faculty that LSU’s first official day of online classes was successful, with few major problems reported.

• Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has signed an executive order that will prevent bars from losing their liquor licenses if they can’t pay local taxes during the coronavirus crisis.

• The NCAA will officially allow schools to provide spring-sport student athletes an additional season of competition and an extension of their period of eligibility.

• Zoom, the videoconferencing app whose traffic has surged during the coronavirus pandemic, is under scrutiny by the office of New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, for its data privacy and security practice.

