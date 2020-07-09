Virus roundup … 

• More than 1.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, a historically high pace that shows that many employers are still laying people off in the face of a resurgent coronavirus.

• Louisiana’s K-12 schools and colleges will be shielded from most civil lawsuits if a student or teacher contracts the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus under a bill that Gov. John Bel Edwards signed into law Wednesday.

• Wells Fargo & Co will donate over $400 million toward helping small businesses recover from the coronavirus pandemic, giving away all proceeds from its participation in the Payroll Protection Program, Reuters reports. At least $28 million is earmarked for nonprofit community lenders catering to Black entrepreneurs, the bank says.

