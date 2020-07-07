Virus roundup …

• Louisiana reported a single-day COVID case surge of nearly 2,000 today, the fifth-highest total of the pandemic, while hospitalizations topped 1,000 for the first time since May 19, according to The News Star.

• The job market took a big step toward healing in May, though plenty of damage remains, as a record level of hiring followed record layoffs in March and April. The Labor Department reported today that the number of available jobs rose sharply as well, but remained far below pre-pandemic levels.

• The World Health Organization today acknowledged “evidence emerging” of the airborne spread of the novel coronavirus, after a group of scientists urged the global body to update its guidance on how the respiratory disease passes between people, Reuters reports.

• The Capital Area Transit System will require all passengers and employees to wear face masks or coverings when onboard all CATS vehicles. The move has been effective since Friday, July 3, in accordance with the executive order signed by East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

