Virus roundup …  

• The Louisiana Office of Behavioral Health is implementing a new 24-hour pre-crisis phone line as one of its strategies to support the emotional health of Louisiana communities in coping with the stressors of the COVID-19 pandemic, WAFB-TV reports. This line, 1-833-333-1132, offers support facilitated by trained specialists to assist health care professionals, persons in recovery from substance use, mental health, serious mental illness or co-occurring disorders.

• Jefferson Parish will require face masks inside businesses and public places starting Wednesday to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Officials announced the measure Monday, saying they were reacting to a rising number of cases in the area, especially among younger people.

• At least 285 U.S. children have developed a serious inflammatory condition linked to the coronavirus and while most recovered, the potential for long-term or permanent damage is unknown, two new studies suggest.

• To ramp up COVID-19 surveillance in the U.S., laboratories and companies are increasingly looking to an old technique: screening multiple patient samples with a single test. Pooling samples can save resources and make high-throughput testing cheaper and more efficient for laboratories while expanding capacity, experts say, as American businesses and universities look for ways to reopen safely, The Wall Street Journal reports.

