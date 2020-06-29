Virus roundup … 

• The state health department says nearly half of new coronavirus cases reported Monday in Louisiana were contracted by people under the age of 30, WBRZ-TV reports. Among the 845 newly reported cases Monday, 46% were among people age 29 or younger, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

• The U.S. Federal Reserve today kicked off a long-awaited program that enables it to purchase corporate bonds directly from companies that were highly rated before the pandemic, putting into place one of the last new programs created to stabilize financial markets in the wake of volatility sparked by the coronavirus, Reuters reports. Through the primary market corporate credit facility the Fed will support companies that need to raise capital to keep their businesses afloat during the crisis.

• The city of Jacksonville, Florida, where President Donald Trump plans to accept the Republican nomination in August, ordered the wearing of face coverings today, joining the list of state and local governments reversing course to try to beat back a resurgence of the coronavirus. Read the full story.

