Virus roundup … 

• Louisiana is struggling with critical tracking work needed to combat the worsening spread of the coronavirus. Contact tracers face unanswered calls, privacy concerns and distrust. Data from the state health department shows only 59% of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 since mid-May have responded to phone calls from contact tracers.

• Gilead Sciences, the maker of a drug shown to shorten recovery time for severely ill COVID-19 patients, says it will charge $2,340 for a typical treatment course for people covered by government health programs in the U.S. and other developed countries.

• People on six continents are participating in testing for a COVID-19 vaccine. Already British and Chinese researchers are chasing the coronavirus beyond their borders, testing potential vaccines in Brazil and the United Arab Emirates because there are too few new infections at home to get clear answers. The U.S. is set to open the largest trials with 30,000 people to test a government-created shot starting in July, followed about a month later with another 30,000 expected to test a British one.

