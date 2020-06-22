Virus roundup … 

• The number of COVID-19 cases in Louisiana has surpassed 50,000 and hospitalizations for the disease are on the rise, according to state figures posted today. More than 3,000 people in the state have died with the disease.

• In the latest report from the state’s department of health, young adults in Louisiana have had more positive cases of coronavirus than any other age group.

• Louisiana colleges are returning at least $24 million to students because the academic year was interrupted by the coronavirus outbreak, WBRZ-TV reports. LSU is doling out the largest amount in refunds at $4.4 million. UL-Lafayette is sending back $3.8 million, and Southern University in Baton Rouge is returning $3.5 million to its students.

• According to NPR, banks across the U.S. are running low on nickels, dimes, quarters, and even pennies, causing the federal entity that supplies banks with cash, the Federal Reserve, to ration scarce supplies.

