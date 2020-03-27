Virus roundup … 

• Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Friday the extended closure of all city-parish buildings—including City Hall and all community centers—to the public with access restricted to essential city-parish personnel through Monday, April 13.

• The UL and LSU systems are partnering to mobilize health care students, graduates or active/retired members of the health care workforce to volunteer their time and talents through Louisiana Volunteers by signing up at www.COVID-19LAVolunteers.org.

• Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux today announced that it is opening Furlough Kitchen by Walk-On’s, a nonprofit operation in Baton Rouge that will provide furloughed hospitality workers free meals. Walk-On’s anticipates it will be able to serve more than 1,000 meals per day.

• Entergy has created a relief fund to help qualifying customers with basic needs like food and rent/mortgage assistance. Grants from the fund will be provided to United Way organizations and other nonprofits that are providing services to impacted families.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering pickup or delivery.