Virus roundup …  

• Louisiana coronavirus hospitalizations rose for the third straight day Tuesday, reversing a three-week trend of declines. The Louisiana Department of Health reported 20 more hospitalizations Tuesday, the largest increase since 34 on May 25. Hospitalizations are considered a key metric on the trajectory of the virus, which has been on the rise in some regions like Acadiana and Monroe. One more patient needed a ventilator Tuesday for a total of 77.

• Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System are working on plans for the upcoming school year and want to hear from families to help them determine the safest and most practical ways to return to school. WAFB-TV has the full story.

• American industry rebounded last month as factories began to reopen for the first time since being shut down by the coronavirus in April. The Federal Reserve said today that industrial production—including output at factories, mines and utilities—rose 1.4% in May after plummeting a record 12.4% in April and 4.6% in March. Manufacturing output rose 3.8% last month as auto plants began to ramp back up; but production of cars and auto parts remained 62.8% below its May 2019 level.

