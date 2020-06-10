Virus roundup … 

• The Louisiana Department of Health today reported 418 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 44,030 confirmed cases statewide. The number of reported deaths rose to 2,855, an increase of 11 from Tuesday.

• Which jobs took the biggest hit from the coronavirus? The top three, according to Axios, were Uber or Lyft drivers, flight attendants, and car washers. Some of the pain from lost jobs will last beyond the end of the pandemic. “If some of the increase in remote work, distance learning and online entertainment is permanent, these jobs will be threatened by the new at-home economy,” says Julia Pollak, a labor economist at ZipRecruiter. Read the full story.

• On Thursday, June 18, the Ochsner Bloodmobile will park and accept donations at Ochsner Medical Center. All successful blood and platelet donors will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test. Get more information here.

• Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said today that he believes the U.S. will “definitely” need another bipartisan stimulus package, while appearing before the Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee, Bloomberg reports.

• The federal government plans to fund and conduct the decisive studies of three experimental coronavirus vaccines starting this summer, according to a lead government vaccine researcher. These phase three trials are expected to involve tens of thousands of subjects at dozens of sites around the U.S., said John Mascola, director of the vaccine research center at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Meant to determine a vaccine’s safety and effectiveness, they would mark the final stage of testing. The Wall Street Journal has the full story.

