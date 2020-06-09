Virus roundup … 

• Louisiana health officials reported 562 new coronavirus cases today, bringing the total to 43,612 confirmed cases statewide. The number of reported deaths rose to 2,844, an increase of 13 from Monday.

• The latest jobs report indicates the Paycheck Protection Program’s loans helped prevent broader economic collapse, but its overall effectiveness remains unknown, The Washington Post reports.

• Topgolf in Baton Rouge reopened today after being closed due to COVID-19, according to WAFB-TV. Social distancing guidelines will be in place and employees will wear masks and gloves. The facility is also using an online reservation system to avoid people standing close together in line waiting to play. Frequently touched surfaces will also be disinfected regularly.

• Safety concerns have forced developers to rethink mixed-use projects combining retail, residences and offices, which have helped define the live-work-play ethos that many younger professionals seek, The New York Times reports.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering patio seating or indoor dining during phase two of reopening.