Virus roundup … 

• Nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week—almost five times the previous record set in 1982—amid a widespread economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus.

• To help members get care without having to leave their homes, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana is making medical or behavioral health online visits with BlueCare, the insurer’s signature telehealth platform, available for free.

• One team member at Ollie Steele Burden Manor Nursing Home in Baton Rouge has tested positive for COVID-19, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System announced today. The team member did not work in direct resident care.

• Waitr today announced the company has expanded into same-day grocery delivery in Baton Rouge and Lafayette. Waitr has partnered with Ralph’s Market to help deliver grocery essentials to residents.

• Tune in with Kenny Nguyen of brand strategy firm ThreeSixtyEight and Jessica Carson, an expert on entrepreneur mental health, for an interactive discussion on maximizing creativity during uncertain times. The webinar starts at noon April 2.

• New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and wife Brittany will donate $5 million to the state of Louisiana by way of food donations.

• The effort to defeat the coronavirus will be the focus for a new generation of scientific pioneers, creating the third modern wave of innovation, The Wall Street Journal reports.

