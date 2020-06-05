Virus roundup …  

• Some Louisiana businesses were slammed from the minute they reopened today after a 2 1/2-month COVID-19 pandemic closure, while others waited for their first customers or even took another week to prepare.

• Florida lifted the travel restrictions on Louisiana residents this morning, WBRZ-TV reports.

• The Louisiana Department of Education today began the process of awarding nearly $9 million in federal funding to child care providers to offset the financial impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The funding is intended to support early learning centers that were operational during the first phase of the state’s reopening.

• Idaho residents on unemployment could receive a one-time bonus of up to $1,500 to return to work under a plan Gov. Brad Little announced today. The Republican governor said the incentive is intended to help get the state’s economy going again. Part-time workers would receive $750.

