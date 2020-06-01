Virus roundup … 

• As more Louisiana businesses reopen and staff return to the workplace following the state’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order, many employers are looking for guidance on how to do so safely. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana has created an online, multimedia toolkit for Louisiana employers to address common questions and share information from medical directors and others.

• Capital Area United Way is launching a new initiative called United We Feed to bring healthy foods to underserved parts of the community. Hancock Whitney donated $30,000 to launch the initiative and Capitol City Produce is providing the boxes of produce that can feed a family of four for up to a week. Boxes include fresh fruits such as berries and pineapple and fresh vegetables such as zucchini and squash.

• The Louisiana Housing Corporation announced that $13.9 million in Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program funds are now available through the CARES Act to help families, seniors and people with disabilities pay their energy bills.

• As states begin to weigh the implications of reopening businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic, 71% of Americans say the country is in an economic depression or recession, a figure that has remained at or above 70% since mid-April, according to a recent Gallup poll.

• The places hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak—which have relatively large shares of ethnic and racial minorities and residents living in densely populated urban and suburban areas—are almost all represented by congressional Democrats, according to a new study from PEW research center. However, the trend in coronavirus fatalities over time has been decreasing in Democratic districts steadily since mid-April. In contrast, Republican-controlled districts have not seen the same declines in the trend over time. See the full analysis.

See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering patio seating or indoor dining during phase one of reopening.