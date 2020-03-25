Virus roundup …  

• The U.S. has made its most direct intervention yet in the oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, urging Riyadh to “rise to the occasion and reassure” energy markets at a time of economic uncertainty.

• Reuters reports that New Orleans is likely the next “epicenter” for the coronavirus.

• According to a new Gallup poll, Americans are generally positive in their evaluations of how local leaders and institutions have handled the response to the coronavirus. U.S. hospitals led with at 88% approval.

• In a self-made video posted on Twitter today Joe Burrow advocated for people to stay at home and safely monitor their health. Watch the video.

• Sandra May, LSU AgCenter dietitian, has made a list of tips for how to stretch your food dollars and stay healthy during the stay-at-home order.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering pickup or delivery.