Virus roundup… 

• Baton Rouge General is asking construction companies, industry organizations and dental and medical offices to consider donating any masks, safety goggles and nitrile gloves they may have on hand. Anyone interested in donating items can call 225-381-6005.

• The East Baton Rouge Parish Division of Human Development & Services is now closed due to COVID-19 and will reopen when it is “deemed appropriate,” according to Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s office.

• The White House is proposing two rounds of direct payments to Americans totaling $500 billion, with the amount of each check based on family size and income.

• A flurry of federal, state and local action aims to prevent a new housing crisis as the coronavirus pandemic upends the economy.

• Companies across the U.S. have started to let workers go as they ratchet down operations. Many firms have moved cautiously to date, but for many companies, economists say, layoffs are likely next.

