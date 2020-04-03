Virus response: Gator Millworks pivots to produce plastic face shields

Traditionally specializing in woodwork, Denham Springs-based Gator Millworks is keeping its staff working by pivoting to produce plastic face shields that are safe for medical use.

CEO Chad Foster, a former Forty Under 40 winner and Business Report’s 2018 Young Businessperson of the Year, first saw millwork industry colleagues from across the country two weeks ago on Linkedin switching their companies’ products due to the COVID-19 crisis. The equipment that millwork companies use can also be used to work with the plastic material used for face shields, which comes to the shop in rolls of sheets.

After a week to hammer out the details of the design and production, Gator Millworks started producing the shields at its shop this week. The largest orders for the Gator face shields have come from health care-related companies, but they’ve also sold the shields to out-of-state, hospitals and sheriff’s associations.

Foster estimates the company produced nearly 3,000 face shields this week, and that production time will likely soon speed up after he ordered two machines Friday that will automate part of the process.

“This allows us to ride out this unknown timeline,” Foster says. “Our people are our company.”

While the company has pivoted to create the new plastic product, Foster says orders are still coming in for millwork. It’s too early to tell if the company will take a hit from COVID-19 though, he says.