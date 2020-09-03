Virus and hurricane recovery roundup … 

• The federal government has told states to prepare for a coronavirus vaccine to be ready to distribute by Nov. 1. The CDC also sent three planning documents to some health departments that included possible timelines for when vaccines would be available. The documents are to be used to develop plans for early vaccination when the supply might be constrained. Read the full story.

• Louisiana on Thursday surpassed 150,000 cases of COVID-19 since the first infection was registered in the state in March. The state reported 884 new cases today for a total of 150,651 as Gov. John Bel Edwards pleaded with residents to heed mitigation measures like masking and social distancing over Labor Day weekend, The News Star reports.

• State officials say more than 200,000 people are still being affected by power outages a week after Hurricane Laura ripped through southwest Louisiana.

• FEMA is providing disaster assistance registration materials at more than 40 hotels currently serving as emergency shelters in areas of Louisiana damaged by Hurricane Laura. Resources in several languages are being delivered by FEMA’s Disaster Survivors Assistance teams. They provide information to survivors on several easy ways they can register for disaster assistance right from the hotel by going to DisasterAssistance.gov, WAFB-TV reports.

• Since Friday, Aug. 28, more than 8,500 hot meals have been distributed to the Lake Charles community from the Ryan Street Financial Center. Hancock Whitney associates from Baton Rouge and other cities in the region have traveled to Lake Charles to cook and serve lunches to hurricane victims, the bank says. Hancock Whitney has scheduled hot meals to be distributed daily through Sept. 11.

• 225 magazine has compiled a list of ways you can help hurricane recovery efforts. See it here.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering patio seating or indoor dining during phase two of reopening.