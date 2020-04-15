US Sen. John Kennedy: Gov. Edwards will decide how to split $1.8B in federal aid

While Louisiana is set to receive $1.8 billion in federal coronavirus aid, President Donald Trump is leaving many decisions up to the states, placing much pressure on Gov. John Bel Edwards and other state lawmakers to refuel Louisiana’s economy post-COVID-19.

That’s according to U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, who, along with state economist Loren Scott, discussed Louisiana’s economic future during a webinar hosted by Business Report this morning. A video recording of the full webinar is online here. Read today’s edition of Daily Report AM for a summary of Scott’s analysis.

“The president will defer to the governors about reopening the economies,” said Kennedy, a Republican from Mandeville. “We’re all going to have to make sacrifices, and states can’t just assume the feds will come in and make you whole. It’s important for [state and local governments] to take a hard look at their budgets and see where they can reduce—that’s what small businesses are doing.”

Kennedy also said the governor will be able to determine how much of the $1.8 billion will go toward the state budget and how much will go to local governments, putting Edwards in a potentially high-stakes situation as congressional Republicans want to see how states spend their federal aid before funneling more money to their governments.

Here are some of the answers Kennedy gave during this morning’s virtual panel, which have been edited for space and clarity:

Q: What are the keys to rebooting the Louisiana and U.S. economies?

A: Economically, we can’t go on like we’re going. Congress passed a $4 trillion stimulus bill (including leverage), which is hard for me to get my mind around—we don’t even have 5% of that. What’s really keeping the economy afloat is The Federal Reserve, which is keeping the credit markets from freezing. But the Fed can’t just buy the whole economy. If we keep this up, we’ll have a banking meltdown.

The president will defer to Gov. Edwards about getting Louisiana’s economy back open. I’m sure the governors will do it in consultation with the president. What’s it going to look like? I don’t know. I know it’s not going to be the same, but I believe in the American economy.

Q: How hopeful should Louisiana be that the feds will come in with a financial rescue?

A: In terms of additional money, most people on my side of the aisle want to see the first tranche of funding spent to see what works and what doesn’t work. We know the small business loan program is working, and that’s why we want to add additional money, but I’m not going to agree to a bunch of spending porn just to satisfy people’s political agendas.

Q: How much transparency will there be on how the $1.8 billion in federal aid is spent?

A: This doesn’t just apply to Louisiana, but we know that some of the money the federal government spends will be stolen. We know that there will be some fraud. After the fact, we’re going to try to prosecute people to the fullest extent of the law, but I’ve been around long enough to know that some funds will be wasted. There’s not much we can do right now except to be as vigilant as we can. It’s incumbent on all of us to take a hard look at our budgets.

Q: Do we have the right public health measures in place and the ability to execute them to contain coronavirus infections once we restart the economy?

A: No hospital could’ve been prepared for the pandemic, but if there’s another outbreak, we’re ready. Governors were doing their jobs when they sounded the alarm about needing thousands of ventilators, but in Louisiana we never came close to running out of ventilators. We got plenty from the federal stockpile; our statewide use peaked at around 50%, and now we’re down to using about 20%.

Q: If you were in charge of everything, what would the reopening of Louisiana’s economy look like?

A: I would concentrate on three things: testing, testing and testing—primarily diagnostic testing. There are thousands, maybe millions, of people walking around with COVID-19, with no symptoms but they’re contagious. The way to stop this virus dead in its tracks is to test everyone. We may have to pay people to stay quarantined.

I’d like to see us spend $100 billion to $200 billion, implement the U.S. Defense Production Act, work with the CDC and the FDA … and see how many people we can test, but that’s going to be up to the governors. I don’t know who’s right to make that call—the governors or the president—but who cares? The American people don’t care, they just want them to work together.

Q: What more can the federal government do to bring order to the oil markets?

A: We’ve had phone calls with Saudi Arabia and told them to stop this price war. They did, which I think will help some, but a lot of the damage has been done. I asked the president personally to suspend royalties on federal offshore lands, and I’ve talked to him about tariffs on foreign oil. Right now, I don’t think either of those two things are going to happen. I’ve asked big oil and gas companies to access the federal loan program offered through the Fed, and, if they’re small companies, the small business loan program. We’ve just got to try to hang on.

Watch the webcast in its entirety here:

