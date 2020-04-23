Sen. John Kennedy: Free enterprise, not more relief, needed to restart economy

The U.S. House of Representatives may pass a $484 billion coronavirus aid package later today, but businesses and individuals shouldn’t expect much more federal relief to come after this next tranche of funding is distributed.

That’s according to U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, who gave an update on the federal response to COVID-19 during a webinar hosted by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber today.

“The only way to get things back to somewhat normal is to open up the economy,” said Kennedy, a Louisiana Republican. “I’m not saying to do it tomorrow, and I wish we didn’t have to make this choice, we just can’t appropriate enough money to make everybody whole. We’ll have to depend on free enterprise.”

Louisiana is already getting $1.8 billion from the CARES Act to help fund its state and local governments and higher education, says Kennedy, though he notes the funds are meant to be spent on coronavirus-related expenses. He says some congressional Republicans are trying to remove that stipulation in an effort to give states more flexibility.

Below are some of the questions Kennedy answered during the Q&A about what businesses can expect with this new legislation. His responses have been edited for space and clarity.

Have Louisiana banks done a satisfactory job getting PPP funds out to Louisiana businesses? Will anything change with this next round of funding?

I think they’ve done great. There were some real problems getting this thing turned on; we made all banks eligible, not just SBA lenders, meaning all non-SBA banks had to get registered, which led to some software crashes. But I don’t expect there to be any changes with the application process, and the second tranche should be delivered much like the first.

We have heard that once the new PPP money is approved, it will already be used up by applications that are already in the process. Therefore, there wouldn’t be any left for new applications. Is this true?

My advice is to file early and file often. We will run out pretty quickly—we’ve got practically every business in the U.S. shut down. This demonstrates how hungry our businesspeople are for capital, and why we can’t leave the economy shut down.

Assuming the bill passes the House today and the president signs it, when do you think the SBA will open its system to start processing loans again?

Hopefully this weekend. I haven’t talked to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin about when he’d turn it back on, but the House is expected to pass it today and the president will sign it immediately, so I hope as soon as that happens our banks will start processing the loans.

Is there any hope that the SBA will start processing EIDL loans?

It will, and we put in an extra $50 billion for that program in the new bill. Also, if you’re a larger institution, we appropriated about $450 billion for a Federal Reserve loan program. They’re real loans, not grants, and the Fed has to consider each applicant’s credit worthiness, so they’re tougher to get and non forgivable, but it’s an option.

What do you think of President Trump’s comments regarding pursuing retroactive business interruption insurance? What would this do to financial markets?

I don’t think it’ll pass Congress. Your insurance contract is your insurance contract, and I’m sure there’ll be litigation, but I’m not sure it would be constitutional for Congress to rewrite an insurance contract if that’s what we would be doing. If you do that, you’re just going to have to bail out the insurance industry.

Does the federal government believe that immunity testing will be part of the return to normalcy practices and, if so, is there national capacity to supply such tests?

I was on a conference call this morning with Sen. Lamar Alexander, head of the Senate health committee, and he believes the antibody testing is not as big of a hill to climb as diagnostic testing, and I think he’s right. We’re depending primarily on the private sector, and I think they’re pretty far along in terms of antibody testing, but we’re just not there in terms of diagnostic testing. There are 330 million Americans, and we don’t have that kind of capacity.