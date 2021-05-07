US Chamber of Commerce calls for ending $300 federal unemployment bonus

The disappointing April jobs report prompted the U.S. Chamber of Commerce today to call for an end to the $300 federal bonus in weekly unemployment checks, suggesting it discourages the unemployed from taking new jobs, USA Today reports.

The economy added just 266,000 jobs last month, well below the 995,000 economists had forecast, according to their median estimate in a Bloomberg survey.

“The disappointing report makes it clear that paying people not to work is dampening what should be a stronger jobs market,” Neil Bradley, chamber executive vice president, says in a statement. “One step policymakers should take now is ending the $300 weekly supplemental unemployment benefit.”

Bradley added that a chamber analysis found the bonus means one in four unemployment recipients takes home more in unemployment than they earned working.

However, several studies have concluded the perk has not dissuaded unemployed people from seeking or accepting new jobs. The Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco found the short-term income boost, which expires in September, doesn’t outweigh “the value of a longer-term stable income“ that a job provides.

But employers have anecdotally reported that many job candidates are applying for open positions but not showing up for interviews or turning down job offers. Some of the candidates have acknowledged they applied simply to meet a state’s job search requirements to keep receiving benefits. Read the full story.