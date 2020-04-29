US Chamber: Businesses have a lot to think about as they prepare to reopen

While businesses that must remain shuttered under the two-week extension of the governor’s stay-at-home order may be frustrated by their inability to get back to work, they can use the time to address the growing number of logistical and legal hurdles they will face.

Among the most vexing: What role employers will play in monitoring the health of their workforce, and whether they will be responsible for doing testing and contact tracing once employees are back on the job.

“This is very important because many employers are not used to playing a health role with their employees,” says U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President Neil Bradley, who conducted a webinar today for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. “Large companies may have internal health offices, but for most businesses in the U.S. this is a foreign role for them and we’re going to need a ubiquitous system of third-party testing that small and mid-sized businesses can access easily without becoming burdened with being the health officer for their employees.”

While there’s no such system yet in place, it’s one of several issues the U.S. Chamber is focused on as various sectors of the economy prepare to reopen in the age of a global pandemic.

Another issue on the chamber’s agenda is the legal climate businesses will have to navigate as they balance the need to make special accommodations for high-risk employees with anti-discrimination laws and health care privacy laws.

“We all know senior citizens and those with underlying health conditions are most vulnerable to this disease,” Bradley says. “So there is a lot of thought about special accommodations for them. … But employers have to be careful because they have obligations under federal law not to discriminate and not to disclose. Those legal requirements haven’t changed.”

Several other areas the U.S. Chamber is concerned with:

• Whether states are offering guidance to businesses or imposing regulations on them when it comes to how they should reopen. “We are beginning to see issues in Washington, attempts to convert CDC and OSHA guidance into regulatory compliance,” Bradley says. “That is very disconcerting to us.”

• Legal exposure employers face from employees. “We already are tracking a number of lawsuits that have been filed against employers—from PPE that may not have been up to snuff to allegations an individual contracted COVID-19 at a particular job location,” he says. “We are very concerned employers are going to try to follow the best guidance of public health officials and will still face lawsuits.”

• Patchwork rules. As a growing number of local governments devise their own guidance for businesses to follow, the rules are becoming confusing. “One national company we know is tracking 2,000 county-level guidance documents,” Bradley says. “That kind of patchwork within a state is hugely problematic.”

• Federal funding for hardest-hit sectors. As long as social distancing measures remain in place, businesses like movie theaters and restaurants will be operating in the red for the foreseeable future. “We need some type of bridge to help them where operating during this period of social distancing is profitable,” he says.

On an unrelated subject, Bradley says the latest round of Paycheck Protection Program funding will likely run out before the end of the week but he expects Congress will come up with another aid package for small business, though not before late May.

“I still think Congress will pass additional support but it may be a modified PPP or something a little bit different than that,” he says. “As we get closer to Memorial Day we’ll have a better sense, but in terms of enacting something we’re at least at Memorial Day. Just replenishing the PPP was simple and it still took two-and-a-half weeks.”