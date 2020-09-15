Tune in: Catch the Louisiana Mississippi Investor’s Symposium on your lunch break 

Just 17% of women said planning for retirement was their top financial goal in a 2018 survey by Pimco, a California, investment firm that manages $1.8 trillion for central banks, pension funds and financial advisers. Respondents ranked it behind goals like achieving financial stability, creating a wide-ranging financial plan and becoming financially independent, The New York Times reported earlier this year.

Researchers cite myriad reasons, namely: Women’s longer life expectancy, lower wages, marital status, and responsibility for child care and caregiving. The challenge women often face is how to take a nest egg that is typically smaller than men’s and extend it to last their lifetime.

In response to this, investment groups and seminars are popping up across the country with the goal of helping women catch up when it comes to personal, long-term finances, The Times reports.

One such event is happening this week, with Bank of America Merrill hosting two lunchtime sessions to discuss investing.

The events, part of the Louisiana Mississippi Investor’s symposium will feature Cynthia Hutchins, Merrill director of gerontology, and Kristen Brogan, chief mindful living officer.

Hutchins has more than 30 years of experience in the wealth management and retirement industry and has been involved in developing a new approach to financial planning. Hutchins specializes in financial planning across life stages.

Brogan specializes in helping organizations and individuals develop positive habits to improve work/life balance.

The symposium’s two, hour-long sessions start at noon on Sept. 16 and 17, with the first one focused on retirement planning and the second on managing stress.

Get more information for how to log in to the Zoom meetings here.