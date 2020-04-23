Tumbling oil prices could make state budget decisions even tougher 

Yesterday’s announcement that Louisiana would delay the collection of severance taxes by two months comes as a major relief to independent oil and gas producers, but also raises questions about how the oil price crash could impact the state budget long term.

The state collects about $40 million a month in severance taxes (or roughly $440 million annually), which includes production of oil, natural gas and timber. To be clear, the governor’s order simply delays all these severance tax collections, which comprise less than 10% of state revenue. However, Edwards has said more permanent moves—like suspending or forgiving the taxes altogether—require legislative approval and will be discussed going forward.

Retired LSU economist Jim Richardson says Edwards’ move is “helpful” in that it eases rather than eliminates the burden on producers, giving them more time to, ideally, see higher oil prices and accumulate better cash flow before paying the taxes. But suspending the severance taxes entirely would only further strain an already-diminished operating budget, says Richardson, forcing lawmakers to make “tough choices” about potential cuts.

“That becomes real money, and it would be a big hit on the budget,” Richardson says. “If you’re adding that to a budget that’s already going to have fewer sales taxes, fewer income taxes and what will be fewer corporate taxes the next fiscal year, there’s really not much more to cut until you get to higher ed and health care, which are both incredibly needed right now.”

Regardless of whether the taxes are forgiven, Louisiana must alter its budget, which is currently based on the assumption that oil prices are at $59 per barrel. For every dollar the price of oil drops, Louisiana’s budget loses some $12 million, with state economist Loren Scott recently predicting a $20 million-per-month cut.

That means it’s probably a good time for the state to reassess whether severance taxes should be removed from the general fund and redirected elsewhere, says Robert Travis Scott, president of the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana.

Though most severance tax collections go to the state, some go to local governments that might not want to give up those dollars—and they wouldn’t have to, as they’re constitutionally entitled to them, explains Scott. But no longer including severance tax dollars in the state’s operating budget could help make state spending more predictable, as revenues would be less subject to major oil price swings and market volatility.

“No one’s arguing it shouldn’t be taxed, but what’s the best way to handle it?” Scott says. “[State government] will ultimately have to decide that, but they could consider doing a number of things we usually do with non-recurring dollars, such as long-range coastal issues, state infrastructure or other expenses. I think there will be some conversations about doing this.”

The Louisiana Oil and Gas Association estimates the industry supports some 34,000 direct jobs with $3.2 billion in direct wages. Yet as both Richardson and PAR’s Scott point out, the global economy—which dictates the oil and gas industry’s performance—will have to recover before Louisiana can.

“Can we live without it? We’re going to find out,” Scott says. “We don’t have much of a choice now.”