Tourism task force looking at sector-by-sector plan for reopening

Leaders of the hospitality and tourism industry from across the state met virtually yesterday for the first of several meetings intended to help plan how to reopen the industry.

The Resilient Louisiana Commission Hospitality and Tourism Task Force has been divided into five subcommittees looking at hotels, visitor bureaus and event centers, festivals, cultural attractions and outdoor recreation. Restaurants and casinos are being handled by a different task force, says Jill Kidder, president and CEO of Louisiana Travel Association.

Kyle France, chairman of Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District, says each of the subcommittees will make a reopening plan for their specific sector in order to give the governor support vis-a-vis for a “hopeful announcement” on May 15.

“How do you see your particular industry handle a phase one opening, from A to Z,” he says. “After that, we’ll do the same deep dive for phase two and a full-scale opening. … We’re looking at how it affects the businesses, the workers and the visitors.”

The task force has set May 11 as a tentative date to send its recommendations to the governor, before the projected May 16 phase one reopening. The task force’s next meeting is 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Democratic state Rep. Walt Leger, who serves as senior vice president and general counsel at New Orleans & Company, says promotions and marketing are going to be essential for the industry, not just to tell the public it’s open for business but to also inform the public of new safety protocols that will likely be developed through the task force.