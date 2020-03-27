Todd Graves: Restaurants desperately need community support 

In light of the most recent updates regarding COVID-19, several cities and states have issued a stay-at-home mandate, and more will continue to do so in the days ahead, writes Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers founder Todd Graves in a new opinion piece.

Prior to COVID-19, the restaurant industry had 15.6 million employees serving customers from more than 1 million restaurants across the country. The National Restaurant Association predicts 5 million to 7 million of those jobs could be lost over the next three months, Graves writes.

“We are all doing everything we can to keep our workers employed, so we’re counting on our communities to partner with us in the days and weeks ahead,” Graves writes.

Restaurants have been devastated by the pandemic. Dining inside a restaurant is no longer an option, and in most cases, restaurants are being forced to completely change their business model in order to stay open.

Now, more than ever, is the time to support your local restaurants. Take a break from cooking and have your favorite meals delivered, or get some fresh air and take advantage of curbside pickup or drive-thru. Many restaurants have launched special discounts and offers, like family meals that are meant to be enjoyed at home. Read Graves’ full opinion piece here.