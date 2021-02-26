Third US vaccine raises question: Which shots are best?

The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but because at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options, health officials are girding for the question: Which one is best?

If cleared for emergency use, the J&J vaccine would offer a one-dose option that could help speed vaccinations, tamp down a pandemic that has killed more than 500,000 people in the U.S. and stay ahead of a mutating virus. Gov. John Bel Edwards said at a news conference Thursday that Louisiana could receive doses of the one-shot vaccine as early as next week if it is approved.

“I think it’s going to be huge,” says Dr. Virginia Caine, director of the public health department in Marion County, Indiana, which includes Indianapolis. She expects the easier-to-use vaccine will give local officials more flexibility for mobile vaccination clinics or pop-up events.

The challenge will be explaining how protective the J&J shot is after the astounding success of the first U.S. vaccines.

Two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna shots were found to be about 95% effective against symptomatic COVID-19. The numbers from J&J’s study are not that high, but they are not an apples-to-apples comparison. One dose of the J&J vaccine was 85% protective against the most severe COVID-19. After adding in moderate cases, the total effectiveness dropped to about 66%.

“I don’t think it’s a second-tier vaccine, but we’ve got to avoid that perception,” says Dr. Thomas Balcezak of Yale New Haven Health System.

The J&J shot was tested in the U.S., Latin America and South Africa at a time when more contagious mutated versions of the virus were spreading. That wasn’t the case last fall, when Pfizer and Moderna were wrapping up testing, and it’s not clear if their numbers would hold against the most worrisome of those variants.

The Food and Drug Administration reported this week that, just like its predecessors, the J&J shot offers strong protection against the worst outcomes. By 28 days after the injection, there were no hospitalizations or deaths in study volunteers given the J&J shot, compared with 16 hospitalizations and seven deaths in those given a dummy shot.

Independent advisers to the FDA will recommend today if there’s enough evidence to allow widespread use of J&J’s vaccine, setting the stage for a final decision within days.

If it rolls out next week, U.S. officials expect to have only a few million doses to divide between states in initial shipments. But by the end of March, J&J has said it can supply enough to vaccinate 20 million people—a much-needed boost to stretched supplies.

The J&J vaccine is easier to handle, lasting three months in the refrigerator compared to the Pfizer and Moderna options, which must be frozen. Read the full story.