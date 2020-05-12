Baton Rouge businesses can legally reopen, but is it worth it? 

While business leaders applauded Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision to reopen parts of the state’s economy beginning Friday, many small businesses are getting ready with trepidation and uncertainty.

They wonder if customers will return, if regulations limiting occupancy in their establishments to 25% will enable them to operate without losing money and if those regulations will be enforced.

Some are concerned enough they’re going to wait a little longer to prepare and make sure they’re ready to operate amid a pandemic that is still very much out there.

Restaurant owner Brad Watts will continue serving takeout food at his K Street Grill under the Perkins Road Overpass through this week. Then, Saturday, he’s going to close for two weeks and reopen both K Street and his downtown restaurant, Cecelia, on June 1.

“I will spend those two weeks getting my staff together, revising, working on stuff, and doing a super-deep clean of the restaurants,” he says. “We just need more time to regroup and get ready.”

Parish Pilates and Yoga owner Kristen DeMarco is taking a similar approach, waiting until June, when she hopes rules will be further relaxed to allow for more participants in the classes offered at her Government Street studio.

“There’s not enough in it for my teachers to feel comfortable teaching for the small amount of money they’d make,” she says. “You really can’t do or teach yoga/Pilates in a mask and we can’t force people to be careful. “But we are using this time to plan a smart and cautious reopening in June.”

Officials at the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, who were encouraged by the governor’s announcement and have been helping businesses develop safe reopening plans and access PPE, acknowledge they’re hearing similar complaints from other business owners.

“BRAC anticipates some businesses will not bother resuming operations at such a low occupancy rate, because doing so may increase their costs and further prevent them from being profitable,” BRAC says in a statement. “This is a major concern for business owners who are evaluating their businesses’ chances of survival and see the 25% limitation as both arbitrary and one-size-fits-all. Businesses are also seeking information on how the limitation will be enforced, other than voluntary compliance, as those who comply will be put at a competitive disadvantage—revenue wise—to those who do not.”

Restaurant owners, in particular, say they’re concerned about the enforcement provision. Stephen Hightower, whose restaurant group operates four restaurants, didn’t set up tents in the parking lots of his establishments because he worried it would be too hard to prevent customers from mingling and gathering too close to one another.

“I know people who had great crowds underneath their tents, he says. “Maybe they were all spaced out but everybody saw the pictures floating around on Cinco de Mayo.”

Though Edwards has effectively put the state fire marshal in charge of helping businesses determine what their occupancy levels are so that they can limit capacity to 25%, it’s not clear how widely those limits will be enforced, if at all.

Because Edwards is not expected to issue his revised executive order with the new regulations until later this week, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul could not comment on whether the BRPD will be checking up on businesses to see if they’re following the rules. But he suggested there won’t be a great need to crack down on businesses that appear to be violating the regulations.

“Since the stay-at-home order was issued by the governor, businesses in the city of Baton Rouge have complied,” Paul says. “We believe our business owners will continue to be responsible partners and hold themselves accountable.”

As for those businesses not allowed to reopen this weekend—bars that do not serve food, among them—the announcement Monday was a disappointment though not really a surprise.

“We have already been closed for eight weeks with an additional three weeks to come.” says Uncle Earl’s co-owner Jordan Piazza. “Like many other businesses, we have fixed costs we have to pay and we continue to pay our staff. The sooner we can generate enough revenue to turn a profit the less time it will take us to recover.”