The reasoning for why Louisiana schools can reopen, but not bars

Though teachers, parents and some students fear the reopening of schools with in-person learning will rapidly spread COVID-19, state officials and health experts maintain that schools tend to pose less of a safety risk than some businesses, like bars, which have effectively been shut down.

The state’s decision to allow local school districts to make their own reopening plans has raised many eyebrows. Yet while going back to school certainly has risks, school administrators say they’re working through implementing processes that help ensure distancing and other safety guidelines are enforced—a task that’s much more difficult to handle at bars, according to officials.

The Louisiana Department of Education has developed a set of reopening guidelines alongside medical experts from the Louisiana Department of Health and with input from Ochsner and Children’s Hospital New Orleans.

“Education looks different in parishes across Louisiana,” says LDOE spokesman Ted Beasley, “and we feel it’s best to offer health standards and sound guidance, then allow school leaders to make decisions that work best for their local community.”

Comparing bars and schools is also difficult, says Dr. Connie DeLeo, Baton Rouge General’s infection preventionist, because there are emotional and mental benefits for children going to school that aren’t as obvious for adults going to bars. In a recent white paper entitled “The Importance of Reopening Schools,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention seems to agree, arguing that “the harms attributed to closed schools on the social, emotional, and behavioral health, economic well-being, and academic achievement of children, in both the short- and long-term, are well-known and significant.”

Among other findings from the CDC’s white paper:

• The best available evidence indicates that if children become infected, they are far less likely to suffer severe symptoms.

• Death rates among school-aged children are much lower than among adults.

• A lack of in-person educational options disproportionately harms low-income and minority children and those living with disabilities.

• Scientific studies suggest that COVID-19 transmission among children in schools may be low.

Then there’s the fact that bars have been tied to nearly 20% of all COVID-19 cases in known outbreaks in Louisiana, says Christina Stephens, spokeswoman for the governor’s office. Given that bars were closed for a large chunk of time, she says the statistic is “shocking.”

“We are not trying to single out any specific business over others, and the governor wants to keep as much of our economy open as possible,” Stephens says, noting bars generally prove challenging because patrons tend to take off their masks, congregate and take mitigation measures less seriously because they are drinking. “We believe this is a contributing factor to the high number of cases we started seeing in young people.”

Tight spaces, combined with the natural tendency for people to be less cautious while drinking alcohol, also make it tough to follow social distancing guidelines, DeLeo adds.

“Combine that with music that makes people want to dance or have to talk louder to be heard, and it’s one of the riskier activities people can engage in right now,” DeLeo says. “While there are certainly risks to every social interaction, bars combine some of the biggest risk factors for spreading this virus.

Moreover, Stephens points out that Louisiana has a specific recommendation from the White House Coronavirus Task Force to close bars, whereas no such recommendation exists for schools.

Still, Stephens says the governor is regularly reviewing new data and information about spread to help drive his decisions about what establishments should be open.