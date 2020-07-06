Your personal marketing plan next step: Tactics 1-3

In the last two editions of The Network, we covered the first steps in developing your personal marketing plan—an important part of bringing your Success Plan to life. We discussed creating your professional brand statement and promise, a list of positioning objectives, and identifying your target audiences. Excellent work!

Now, to accomplish this, you’ll need to develop a list of tactics. Tactics are the specific things you will do and actions you will take to achieve your positioning objectives and set yourself apart from your peers.

There are six areas I recommend you include in your tactics. You may identify additional areas to address, but make sure to include these at a minimum. We will review the first three here:

1. Your Personal Presentation—This is how you come across to others and what people see when they look at you, whether you interact with them or not. It includes your clothing, your body language, your makeup, your hair—everything that goes into making a first impression. By consciously thinking about how you want to be seen, you will proactively approach this important aspect of your professional brand. Your personal presentation tactics should address all of the elements that go into making a positive first impression.

2. Your Level of Preparation—Another important aspect of successful positioning is being prepared for work each day. One of the worst things you can do is to show up to a meeting without knowing what the objective of the meeting is, what you want to gain from it, and what you can contribute. Your preparation tactics might include always being sure to prepare as much as possible ahead of each meeting or event in order to effectively add to the discussion, and taking the time to make a list of the questions you might have and what you want to get out of each meeting you have on a given day, etc. These actions will make you much more effective and position you very positively with your leaders, peers, and team members.

3. Your Degree of Accountability—You must be seen as keeping yourself accountable for your work product. You will have successes and failures at work (and in life!). You must take responsibility for both. Your accountability tactics might include celebrating your successes and learning from your mistakes. Perhaps a tactic could be sharing the glory of success with everyone who made it possible and never taking total credit for work in which others were involved. Conversely, another tactic could be taking appropriate responsibility for mistakes and failures.

Take some time to create a list of tactics under each of these categories. Really think them through and reflect on how they can help you achieve your positioning objectives! Next month, we will review the final three tactics: your added value, your elevator speech, and your daily interview. Good luck, and here’s to your success, always!