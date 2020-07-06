Meet palliative care physician Mary Raven

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Mary Raven spent nine weeks straight caring for the sickest patients hospitalized with the virus at Our Lady of The Lake Regional Medical Center.

Hospital visitation was prohibited, so Raven, an internist and palliative care physician featured in the latest edition of InRegister magazine, spent time on the phone with worried family members unable to see their loved ones.

Raven also provided daily medical updates to patients’ family members and spent hours answering questions and explaining care plans to allow them to make the best possible decisions.

“Dr. Raven was like that little angel on your shoulder saying ‘trust yourself,’” says Danika, the daughter in law of one COVD-19 victim. “I can’t stress how much peace she gave me.”

Although many people associate palliative care with hospice, the specialty aims to optimize quality of life and mitigate suffering among patients with serious illnesses not just at the end of their lives but from the time of their diagnosis. Palliative care can include providing relief from anxiety, depression or the side effects of medicine, Raven says. It also includes initiating difficult conversations with family members to formulate treatment plans and understand goals, she says.

Raven, along with Dr. Mark Kantrow of OLOL in 2014, Raven and Kantrow established the Outpatient and Palliative Supportive Care Clinic at Mary Bird Perkins-OLOL Cancer Center, the first physician-led palliative care clinic in the state. The clinic started seeing cancer patients one day a week and has now grown to seeing patients four days a week.

Once patients and their families have a better understanding of what to expect and how to proceed, they make better, more informed decisions, Raven says. “Palliative care has shown time and time again to improve quality of life,” she says.

Although Raven, 41, knew early on she wanted to go into the medical field, she says becoming a palliative care physician was not something she initially considered. “Life just kind of takes you places and you end up where you’re supposed to be sometimes,” she says.

Raven grew up in Rayville and graduated from LSU with a degree in biological sciences. She then attended the LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans and completed her residency in internal medicine at Earl K. Long Medical Center in Baton Rouge, where she also spent an extra year as chief resident.

Several heartbreaking but poignant moments during the crisis stand out for Raven. There was the elderly man with COVID-19 who was isolating at home and unable to visit his sick wife hospitalized with the disease. The couple had been married 50 years, and he was holding onto hope she would survive. When it became clear the wife would not live, Raven arranged a phone call for him to say farewell. When he started talking, it was the first time Raven saw the wife open her eyes in weeks. “It was beautiful,” Raven says.

Then there was the woman who told her hospitalized husband over the phone how grateful she was to be his wife and that she was going to be all right after he passed from COVID-19, Raven remembers.

“These are the moments that I and my team were able to participate in, and it was a privilege,” Raven says.

Read the full story from the latest edition of InRegister magazine, which details Raven’s career, her experiences during the COVID-19 crisis and how she balances work and family.