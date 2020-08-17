Going virtual: How Baton Rouge nonprofits overcame the challenges of online fundraising

Baton Rouge nonprofits rely on events to fundraise and support their efforts in the community. As COVID-19 spread throughout Louisiana and hosting events became unsafe, they were forced to get creative when it came to raising support and find new ways to operate, and the lessons learned in the process can transfer to other endeavors.

With its annual gala to raise funds for people with Type 1 diabetes planned for just days after the onset of COVID-19 restrictions in March, the Louisiana chapter of JDRF was forced, like most organizations, to rapidly shift gears. However, according to market director Jill Joffrion, this was a blessing in disguise.

Consulting with other JDRF chapters throughout the country, the Louisiana team decided in April to host the online event on June 5. Instead of going live, segments—which included cocktail making with Bin 77, hosting by Murphy, Sam & Jodi, videos from affected families, and music by The Tricky Dickies—were filmed beforehand and put together by a production company to perfect the program and deliver the best viewing experience possible.

“Our main goal was to make it fun for people to actually sit down and watch,” Joffrion notes of the program, which can still be viewed on YouTube. “A lot of people thought it was all live, and we have had many people go back and watch afterward.”

When it came to the move online, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital had the public’s curiosity on its side. Since the hospital is still so new, videos showing all that goes on inside the facility’s brightly colored walls, as well as the many local families it has already touched, garnered attention online.

After consulting colleagues who had already made their foray into the online fundraising space, just as Joffrion with JDRF talked to other chapters, the OLOL Children’s team decided to host their event over three days—from June 18 to 20—posting videos and messages throughout and offering multiple venues for donation, including an auction, a raffle and a $25,000 matching “challenge” in which the Adamek family matched donations to support the pediatric intensive care unit and future neonatal intensive care unit.

Here are Baton Rouge nonprofit’s biggest takeaways from reenvisioning events, which can transfer to any major changes an organization must deal with:

1. Embrace the change.

“Use this as an opportunity to get creative,” recommends Tonya Toups Gautreau with the Best Dressed Ball. “Let go of the past vision for the event—just completely detach—and focus on the cause and the difference you can make.”

2. Consult with colleagues locally and nationally.

“It’s not just us. People around the country are having to make this change,” says Ann Marie Marmande with Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. “Learn from their experiences.”

3. Pre-event communication is key.

“You have to be thoughtful and mindful about promotion,” explains Brandi Monjure with The Emerge Center. “Make them know the brand and get in front of them multiple times. It pays off.”

4. Make health your No. 1 priority.

“It’s about being respectful and mindful,” notes Brooke Bickley with the Best Dressed Ball. “Understand what your best situation is in order to keep everyone healthy, because that’s the most important thing.”

5. Social media is invaluable.

“Get your core group to share and help get the word out,” says Shelton Jones with The Emerge Center. “The sky is the limit on social media. It allows people to get engaged who aren’t normally at events.”

6. Manage expectations.

“We went into this knowing we wouldn’t raise as much,” explains Marmande. “Not everyone will watch, but keep pushing.”

7. Use your networks.

“Our runway is our community this year,” says Chantelle Larussa with Best Dressed Ball. “We have to reach out and be ambassadors for our cause in order to make an impact this year.”