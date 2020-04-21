The fine print: How to turn a PPP loan into a grant

If you are one of the lucky businesses that was approved for a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program, there’s a few things you’ll want to keep in mind if you aim to turn that coveted loan into a grant.

The funds that businesses receive through the PPP can be used for multiple bills such as payroll, interest on mortgages, rent and utilities. Though, as the name suggests, the program is built to encourage businesses to retain employees and the Small Business Administration dictates at least 75% of the funds must go toward payroll. Otherwise, the PPP loan matures in two years and carries a 1% interest rate, with loan payments deferred for six months.

There’s a few more strings attached though.

A business’s loan forgiveness will be reduced if the business decreases its full-time employee headcount. It will also be reduced if salaries and wages of employees that made less than $100,000 last year are decreased more than 25%.

The SBA does offer some flexibility to those caveats, however. Businesses that have executed layoffs or salary changes between Feb 15 and April 26 have until June 30 to restore headcounts and pay to pre-COVID-19 levels.

Further, if you’ve received money from both the PPP and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan, you’ll need separate documentation for payrolls for the PPP and for the EIDL.

So how is the loan actually forgiven? A business can submit a request to the lender servicing the loan who must make a decision on the forgiveness within two months. Businesses will have to verify the number of full-time employees and pay rates, as well as the payments on eligible mortgage, lease and utility obligations.