ThaiHey Thaifood opening at White Star Market in January 

A new Thai food stall called ThaiHey Thaifood will open at Baton Rouge’s White Star Market on Government Street in January.

Owned and operated by Orawin Yimchalam, a native of Thailand, ThaiHey will feature Thai street foods like Khao Soi Gai and Haw Mok Talay.

“Orawin is exceptionally talented in the kitchen, her food is authentic and she is passionate about her vision,” White Star Market owner Whitney Gaines says in a news release. “Her concept and menu will be a fantastic addition to the food hall.”

Yimchalam and her husband are making the move from Lafayette to Baton Rouge after building up a strong following at local farmers’ markets.

“My friends all told us we should apply for a spot in White Star Market, ” Yimchalam says in the release. “Once we saw the food hall, I knew this is exactly where I wanted to be.”

ThaiHey Thaifood is moving into the stall previously held by Yuzu and is expected to open by mid-January.

Yuzu and Chow Yum Phat owners Jordan Ramirez and Vu Le are consolidating operations under the Chow Yum Phat name and will replicate some dishes at the Perkins Road location.