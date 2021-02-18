Teachers among those eligible for vaccine in Louisiana starting Monday

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced today that the state is expanding the number of people eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday.

Teachers, school support staff and day care workers from both public and private schools will now be able to get vaccinated. Additionally, people between the ages of 55 and 65 who have one of several specified health conditions and anyone who is pregnant, regardless of age, will now be eligible for the vaccine.

Currently, health care workers, first responders and people age 65 and up have access to the vaccine.

The medical conditions for those between 55 and 65 are outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and include kidney disease, cancer, certain heart conditions and other immunocompromising conditions.

Beginning Monday, more than 1.5 million of Louisiana’s roughly 4.5 million residents will be able to get the vaccine. The Louisiana Department of Health has more information.