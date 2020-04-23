Taxes, regulatory rollbacks, among items on table at legislative task force meeting

A legislative task force of more than 50 business leaders from around the state charged with advising lawmakers on how to restart the economy will immediately begin developing policy recommendations to be implemented as soon as the Legislature reconvenes, now expected to be sometime in early May.

At the first virtual meeting this morning of the Louisiana Economic Recovery Task Force, chairman Jason DeCuir told task force members they need to be prepared to bring any impediments or issues that are making it difficult for businesses to get back to work to state lawmakers.

“These are immediate triage ideas,” DeCuir said. “If there is a regulatory burden that is preventing you from reopening … if there is a harmful tax that may need to be looked at or any other kind of reopening measure, those are the things that the Legislature is going to need ideas on.”

Several “placeholders” bills filed by lawmakers earlier this month can be adapted to address problems caused by the coronavirus crisis, DeCuir said. The immediate job of the task force is to identify those issues and make specific recommendations as soon as May 7.

The group will also begin working on policy and legislative ideas for a special session that will likely be called later this summer. Beyond that, the group will focus on drafting a long-term plan that will use the economic crisis caused by the pandemic as an opportunity to push for key reforms that have long been part of the business agenda.

“Phase 3 of this will be the long-term reform,” DeCuir said. “Tax reform, liability reform. These are the kinds of reforms that can make Louisiana the great state we think it can be.”

At the meeting’s outset, task force members heard from economist Loren Scott about just how bad the economic damage caused by six-week shutdown has been: an estimated 350,000 Louisianans are currently out of work and regional GDP growth for the second quarter is estimated to be somewhere between -22.3% and -25.7%.

“When you look back historically, the worst quarter we’ve ever been through before this was negative 10 percent,” Scott said. “So that just gives you an idea.”

Another interesting statistic shared at the meeting: More than 26,600 Louisiana businesses have received $5.1 billion from the Paycheck Protection Program and the SBA has approved more than 16,000 Emergency Injury Disaster Loans totaling $70 million.

The legislative task force meeting comes on the heels of Wednesday’s meeting of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Resilient Louisiana Commission, a separate statewide group also created to advise on economic recovery issues.

The leadership of both groups has said the task forces do not compete and are focused on different aspects of how to reopen and operate even as the pandemic continues.