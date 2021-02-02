Support local restaurants all month through 225 Restaurant Celebration.

Eight great restaurants, one great offer. That’s what you’ll get with 225 magazine’s new 225 Restaurant Celebration, running on 225BestEats.com throughout February. For $22.50, participants get a $40 voucher to use for dine-in or takeout at our partnering restaurants. Eat well, and save over 40%.

225 magazine cherishes local restaurants, the good experiences and food they serve and the many jobs they provide the economy. We know it has been tough for them this past year. That’s why we came up with this new idea to benefit your pocketbook and support eight partner restaurants.

225 Restaurant Celebration began Monday. Just go to 225BestEats.com to see details on each offer and get yours. Our eight partnering restaurants are Elsie’s Plate & Pie, Rouj Creole, City Pork Brasserie & Bar, Eliza, Mike Anderson’s Seafood (Baton Rouge), Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine, Monjunis and Bistro Byronz (Willow Grove). You can go online this month, and buy one voucher or buy them all. You’ll be able to use them through March. Enjoy the 225 Restaurant Celebration, and support all our local restaurants.