Success Tip 1: The Law of Attraction

In the last several issues of The Network, I provided all the steps to follow in order to create your own Success Plan for your career, including how to market yourself each day in the workplace. With this issue, I’ll start offering Success Plan Tips—guidance designed to help you navigate your career successfully, starting with how to attract success.

The Law of Attraction

Can you really attract success into your life? You absolutely can. You simply have to be very clear about what success looks like for you and remain focused on it. And if you’ve created your Success Plan with your 3-, 5-, and 10-year goals along with clear visualizations for each of them, you are ready to activate the Law of Attraction . . . actually, you already have.

The Law of Attraction, in its simplest form, states that “like attracts like” and what you think about and focus on becomes your reality. It is important to note that the Law of Attraction is working right now in your life and has been since you started thinking on your own. It’s like the Law of Gravity; it works whether we understand it or not, and it’s always there. So, if the Law of Attraction is in motion even when we don’t realize it—bringing opportunities, people, and situations to us based upon what we think about and focus on—just imagine what you could accomplish if you harnessed that power and utilized it to your best advantage!

I am sure you can think of instances in your life where something just seemed to click. Like inspiration came out of nowhere. Perhaps deciding what you wanted to major in while attending college. It could have been achieving your personal best in athletics, something you visualized and focused on for a period of time. Whatever your example, it was the Law of Attraction working on your behalf, probably without you even realizing it.

There is a lot of literature supporting and explaining the Law of Attraction in detail. I strongly recommend researching this topic as much as you need to in order to fully comprehend the amazing impact it can have on your success.

Attracting Success Through Gratitude

Another way to attract success into your life is to develop a gratitude practice. This helps you remain positive and appreciative of everything you have, right now. Remember, like attracts like. If you are generally positive in your approach to your work, you will attract positive projects and supportive people. If you are negative, you are sabotaging yourself—you become your own worst enemy and you will not be successful to your full potential. It simply is not possible. I have observed this in others and experienced it myself, firsthand.

To create a gratitude practice, keep a gratitude journal and write down what you appreciate in your life on a regular basis. Stop throughout the day to realize and acknowledge what you appreciate and take a moment to jot it down. This can be something as simple as the way your dog is happy to see you when you get home, or beautiful weather, or finding that perfect shade of lipstick. Remember, they are surrounding you all the time—you just need to let yourself notice them.

Here are some tips for remaining positive and avoiding negativity in the workplace:

• If you find yourself in negative conversations at work—like gossiping or complaining—change the discussion to something productive and positive. Look for the positive aspect of the situation.

• Avoid toxic people. They will do nothing but harm and can have a negative impact on the goals you have established in your Success Plan. They’re easy to identify. They are rarely, if ever, happy and usually find something to complain about in every situation.

ª If you tend to lean toward the negative, you have some work to do. The good news is that you can retrain yourself to move away from your own negativity! Each day, work toward shifting to a positive way of thinking by starting a gratitude practice and stopping yourself from complaining whenever the urge hits.

I can’t over-emphasize the importance of harnessing the Law of Attraction by remaining focused on your goals and keeping your thoughts and actions positive. This is absolutely vital to your success. Make it your top priority. Next month, I’ll cover the importance of continually learning for success.