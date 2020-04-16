Strategies to consider in your post-pandemic planning

Over the past three weeks, Silicon Valley-based advisory firm Constellation Research has fielded hundreds of calls from corporate officers about what to consider in their business and technology response to the coronavirus and economic fallout.

Last Friday, Constellation held a virtual conference with more than 40 C-suite executives to talk about strategies for businesses moving forward. Constellation has put together a Post Pandemic Playbook of guidance for businesses that takes into consideration public health and economic health for businesses based on these conversations and the firm’s research.

The world of work is going to continue changing, even after the pandemic has slowed and regular operations can resume, Constellation reports. Below are some key things for leaders to consider as they make plans:

• More decentralized leadership models will emerge for organizations, and it could be in flux for a long time.

• Trust is the currency. A scarcity of trust for institutions, media, and politicians has exacerbated public policy efforts to control the virus. Brands and enterprises must guard their brand security and continue to earn the trust of stakeholders.

• Work-from-home policies will continue to change. Organizations must help their teammates understand how to work in these new environments, protect their mental health and to find a balance between work and home.

• As market conditions evolve, teammates may want to take the time to invest in new skills. Organizational teams may want to share new techniques in the future of work.

• Decentralized management and a distributed workforce will require strong internal communications and brand management. New means of communication from internal messaging apps to collaboration spaces will facilitate internal communications requirements.

• One area expected to pick up in adoption is crowdsourcing as organizations cast a wider net in their search for talent to rapidly respond to business challenges.

Read the full report and see the playbook.