Stay safe from hackers while working remotely

While Zoom, Slack and other computer applications have become essential tools for companies managing a remote workforce, a local cybersecurity expert warns that the easier an application is to use, the less secure it is, putting workers at risk of having their data stolen.

That’s according to Jeff Moulton, who heads the Stephenson National Center for Security Research and Training at LSU.

Just as communication providers like AT&T can see every bit of your data, so can applications that are used for teleconferencing, he says. Those applications can leave employees and companies vulnerable to corporate espionage and hacking. It’s also a problem when it comes to telemedicine, where conversations between a patient and medical provider are expected to be confidential.

Not all hackers are looking to steal, Mouton says, adding that a lot of activity is “old-fashioned eavesdropping.”

While not able to speak about Zoom’s video chat specifically, Moulton says if someone is using any kind of teleconferencing application, they should use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN gives a user anonymity by masking their IP address.

Moulton also suggests workers use data-at-rest encryption and data-in-transit encryption, which can be found for free online. The applications encrypt your computer’s data while at rest and while you’re sending data files, respectively.

The easiest thing people can do to protect themselves is to change their passwords. Moulton, who changes his passwords every 60 days, suggests physically writing down your passwords on a paper and putting it in a safe.

“Everyone talks about cloud services, and it’s efficient, but at what cost?” Moulton says. “You’re trusting these companies. The cloud isn’t in the sky though, it’s a server being maintained by people you don’t know.”

Writing specifically about Zoom, Inc. suggests users disable screen sharing, preventing anyone from hijacking the meeting. The business publication also suggests setting meetings to not start until the host is present, setting a password to get in, and keeping your meeting ID private. Additionally, you can enable the waiting room feature, giving the meeting host manual control over who will attend.