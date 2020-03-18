Statewide status: Gov. Edwards gives coronavirus update 

Two more New Orleans residents have died from the coronavirus spreading across the country, Gov. John Bel Edwards said today, bringing the state’s death toll from the virus to six as the number of positive cases in Louisiana rose above 250.

The epicenter of the virus in Louisiana remains New Orleans, with most of the positive tests and all of the state’s deaths. Four of the people who died from the virus were residents of a New Orleans retirement home, Lambeth House, which has seen a cluster of cases. The two latest victims announced Wednesday, ages 98 and 92, were residents there, Edwards says.

Positive tests for the virus statewide have jumped to 257, up from 196 yesterday. Edwards warns the numbers likely will “jump tremendously” within 36 hours as testing ramps up statewide.

“I want people to be prepared for this,” the governor said. “It is going to get much worse before it gets better.”

Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, a doctor, says Louisiana has the third-highest rate of COVID-19 cases per capita in the nation. But he acknowledges the state has limited knowledge about the full spread, because of the initial slow pace of testing.

A drive-thru testing center in Baton Rouge that shuttered Tuesday after running out of testing kits was reopening today, according to the mayor’s office. Edwards said new drive-thru test sites in New Orleans and neighboring Jefferson Parish would open Friday.

The grim uptick—and drastic restrictions enacted to try to contain the virus’s spread—prompted the postponement of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, a huge tourism driver that draws hundreds of thousands of people yearly. The festival will be rescheduled for the fall.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

The governor has closed K-12 public schools, bars, gyms, casinos and movie theaters and has restricted restaurants to delivery and takeout until at least April 13. Public gatherings of more than 50 people are also banned.

With schools shuttered across Louisiana, the state education department asked federal officials to suspend standardized testing requirements for public school students, along with school performance scores and letter grades.

Edwards defended his restrictions against pushback that his actions are too harsh. The governor says he’s taking the advice of public health officials to slow the spread of the virus to avoid strain on the health care system. In a rare moment of agreement with the Democratic governor, Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry today described the governor’s aggressive actions as legal and aimed at protecting the public.

“He is acting with restraint and with consideration to individual liberties and freedoms, and I appreciate that,” Landry says.

The governor’s actions mirror decisions by other states’ governors. Louisiana law enforcement agencies say they intend to enforce Edwards’ limitations on events and businesses.

Edwards brought LSU football coach Ed Orgeron to the news conference, hoping the coach could persuade residents to stay at home.

Orgeron told Louisiana’s residents to follow the governor’s advice: “Have faith in the game plan. We’re going to get through this.”