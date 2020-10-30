State contact tracing program struggles to reach COVID patients, contacts

While public health experts have repeatedly said that a robust contact tracing program is key to curbing the spread of COVID-19, the Louisiana Department of Health’s efforts to get in touch with COVID-19-positive patients and persuade them to identify and provide the names and phone numbers for their contacts has been spotty at best, though it is improving.

Between May 15, when the program began, and October 15, contact tracers for the state were able to reach only 67% of COVID-positive patients.

While more than 94% of those patients agreed to be interviewed, only 36% provided information about their contacts.

In other words, if a contact tracer had a list of 100 COVID-19 patients, fewer than 23, on average, agreed to turn over the names and numbers of individuals they may have infected.

More recently, the metrics have improved somewhat, LDH officials say.

Between Oct. 9-15, tracers were able to reach nearly 68% of newly infected patients, more than half of whom, 50.8%, provided information for their contacts.

That means about 34 patients out of 100 turned over contact information to tracers.

“It’s important to remember that before COVID-19, there was very little public awareness of contact tracing, even though it has been a regular function of epidemiology and public health for decades,” says LDH communications specialist Kevin Litten. “After the initial education work, we are seeing improvement in the percentage of people diagnosed with COVID-19 who are providing names of contacts.”

Litten believes part of the improvement is due to people becoming more comfortable with the idea of contact tracing, but also to “efforts to support contact tracers and case investigators with training and resources to improve the way they connect with the people they reach.”

The state has outsourced its contact tracing program and has three call centers that currently employ about 660 trained case investigators. That’s down from 850 or so in mid-summer, when case counts in Louisiana spiked.

So far, the state has spent more than $25.3 million on the program, money that came from the federal CARES Act.

One of the more impressive metrics is the average time it takes investigators to complete an investigation, which is about 15 hours.

“Sometimes there are lab delays and other factors that affect the speed at which reports get to us, but once we have received the report of a positive case, our goal is to reach a case within 24 hours and reach their contacts within 24 hours after that,” Litten says. “Our average time right now from opening a case to completing the interview is 15 hours. This is a time-critical process, so being able to reach cases and contacts as soon as possible is critical.”

One of the biggest challenges contact tracers have is that testing labs are submitting reports to the state with missing, disconnected or incorrect patient phone numbers, which could be because patients are intentionally providing incorrect information or because of errors.

Regardless, Litten says the state is trying to address those issues as it continues to work on improving the program.

“We make every effort to reach out to ordering providers and labs to obtain accurate information, though it impacts our ability to reach positive cases right away,” he says.