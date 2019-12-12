Gridlock expected in new legislative term 

Concerns over a possible gridlock between the governor’s office and the Republican-dominated Legislature ran through most questions posed at a political panel hosted by the Council for A Better Louisiana today.

The panel—led by CABL President and CEO Barry Erwin, Associated Press reporter Melinda Deslatte, USA Today Network reporter Greg Hilburn, and UL Monroe political science professor Joshua Stockley—focused on reaction to the latest statewide election and which policies will actually be enacted by the state’s new government.

Switching from a focus on what campaign strategies led to the re-election of Gov. John Bel Edwards, the panel says there are many still unknown factors that could affect the success of long-sought policy changes. One thing is fairly certain, however; it’s unlikely there’s enough support now to call a constitutional convention.

The governor’s goals to raise the minimum wage and pass equal pay measures realistically will not happen this term, Hilburn says. Edwards has pronounced the two issues as priorities for the new term.

Nonpartisan issues like education and transportation will see more cooperation and traction, the panel agrees. Yet, funding for those issues will still be a battle, with many of the new legislators having campaigned on plans to lower taxes.

With Edwards leaving office in four years, Republicans may take a different approach to his proposals this term so as “not to spoil the environment” for what could be the next Republican governor, Stockley says.

Tort reform efforts are also expected to gain momentum this term, with new Senate leadership affecting committee makeups. While the measure has passed the House a number of times in the past, it was always done with the knowledge that the bill wouldn’t get out of Senate committees. Now, House members will have to cast “real” votes on the issue, Deslatte says.

Yet, without a supermajority in both chambers, any major controversy will likely result in gridlock, Hilburn says.

The bigger leadership change will take place in the Senate with the departure of Sen. John Alario, who believed it was his role to work with the governor and structure committees in a way to at least allow his policies to reach an open debate on the floor, Deslatte says.

That kind of cooperation is unlikely to continue with the next Senate president.

News is expected to come out this week about the selection of a new House speaker, reportedly a close race between Rep. Sherman Mack of Albany and Rep. Clay Schexnayder of Gonzales, both Republicans.