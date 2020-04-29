Some GOP lawmakers consider pushing to overturn Gov. Edwards’ mandate 

A coalition of conservative Republican lawmakers in the state Legislature, frustrated by Gov. John Bel Edwards’ extension of the stay-at-home order for at least two more weeks, is giving serious thought to overturning Edwards’ emergency declaration.

The effort, which originated in the House, has been dismissed by some as partisanship from ultra-conservative and libertarian critics of the Democratic governor, who, ironically, has won praise from the Trump White House and is meeting with the president today.

But other lawmakers are taking the possibility seriously enough that both chambers sought briefings Tuesday from their respective lawyers about what overturning the executive order would mean. What they heard has some, at least in the Capital Region delegation, very concerned.

“If there is even a five percent chance that we could lose some of the things that not only the governor but our own Senate staff is telling us we might lose—$1.5 billion in recovery money and all sorts of things—it is not worth risking,” says Sen. Rick Ward, R-Port Allen. “The list of potential ramifications goes on for days.”

House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, also is concerned and tells Daily Report he thinks taking such a drastic measure would be bad for the state. He also says he doesn’t think there are enough votes in the House to overturn Edwards’ order—yet.

“But the chatter is definitely out there,” he says. “I am talking to members every day about it. You got to remember we have a lot of new representatives in there and it’s educating them as to the ramifications, reaching out to them one by one.

The issue is also generating enough heat to have elicited a detailed letter Tuesday from Edwards’ executive counsel, Matthew Block, to Schexnayder and Senate President Page Cortez.

In the letter, Block clarified why Edwards, after initially indicating he hoped to begin a phased reopening of businesses on May 1, pushed back the date to May 15, noting “Louisiana still has the fifth-highest number of per capita cases in the country.”

He also acknowledged that state law gives either chamber in the Legislature authority to terminate an emergency declaration by a simple majority vote, provided the decision is made “in consultation with the public health authority.”

Block also outlined some of the ramifications of overturning the order. Among them:

• Louisiana would be putting at risk billions of dollars in federal funding that is available through FEMA—but only under an emergency declaration at the state level—and also, potentially, through the CARES Act and SBA. The state and local governments have already received $1.8 billion from the CARES Act, while local governments have been approved for billions more under the PPP.

• Overturning the executive order would also have a domino effect that would also terminate the closure of schools for the remainder of the academic year, federal waivers for unemployment payments, prohibitions on price gouging, suspensions of requirements related to higher education like TOPS eligibility, delegations of authority to the insurance commissioner to stop things like cancelation of policies, and various orders from the state Public Health Officer for health care facilities.

“I don’t want to put any of the money our state might be eligible for in jeopardy,” says State Rep. Barbara Freiberg, R-Baton Rouge, who initially supported the idea, thinking it might allow nonessential small businesses to reopen sooner. “I think a lot of people thought this was a good idea until they found out more about it.”

State Sen. Franklin Foil, R-Baton Rouge, also opposes such a plan and doubts it would pass in the Senate, which he describes as “a more deliberative body.”

But he concedes the pressure is coming from the House side, “where you have a lot of new people who have never served before and they’re on a roll.”