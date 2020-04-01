Social Security recipients will have to file tax return to get stimulus check

The Trump administration is requiring Americans who receive Social Security to file a tax return to receive their $1,200 economic stimulus payment, The Washington Post reports.

Many lawmakers and advocates for the poor say filing a tax return shouldn’t be necessary for people on Social Security. But, the Internal Revenue Service posted a notice on its website Monday instructing Social Security recipients who do not normally send in a return to file a “simple” tax return, which will be available soon.

“People who typically do not file a tax return will need to file a simple tax return to receive an economic impact payment,” the IRS says. “Low-income taxpayers, senior citizens, Social Security recipients, some veterans and individuals with disabilities who are otherwise not required to file a tax return will not owe tax.”

Thirty-four senators sent the White House a letter Wednesday asking why the Trump administration is placing this “significant burden” on senior citizens and the disabled. Members of the House are also speaking out.

An added burden to families is that children over 16 will not be counted for the stimulus, while, at the same time, most college students and older high schoolers will not receive any money.

There is also concern that even more people won’t file during the pandemic. Many older Americans are worried about their health and safety, and it’s harder to get help with a tax return while stuck at home. Read the full story.