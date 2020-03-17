Slow day for Baton Rouge restaurants as dining restrictions become effective

If the past few hours are any indication, the next month could look bleak for restaurateurs dealing with the severe restrictions put in place by Gov. John Bel Edwards in an effort to slow the coronavirus spread.

The governor’s order limits restaurant service to takeout and delivery orders, effectively shutting down dining rooms statewide until at least April 13. For numerous Baton Rouge restaurants, that’s not only resulted in declining revenues and worker layoffs but also limited menus and expanded delivery services as owners scramble to keep practically empty establishments open.

“Right now, it’s looking like an 80 percent loss of revenue for me,” says Zippy’s owner Neal Hendrick, who has so far seen eight patrons pick up to-go meals compared to the restaurant’s average Tuesday lunchtime crowd of 50. “We don’t have any protocol for this. I told my staff everything’s on a day-to-day basis.”

Because Zippy’s also had to close its bar, Hendrick is selling bottles of wine and six-packs of beer in an attempt to help offset the revenue he’ll lose from alcohol sales. But he’s been prohibited from selling margaritas and expects the beer and wine sales to have low profit margins.

Local restaurant owners and managers also fear the temporary shutdown will force worker layoffs. Nick Hufft, who co-owns Curbside Burgers and Overpass Merchant in Baton Rouge as well as Junior’s in New Orleans, says he’s already having to “cut hours for people whose hours don’t deserve to be cut.”

“I’m sure we’re going to see a lot of restaurants that aren’t able to make it,” Hufft says. “It’s devastating. We’re trying to do everything in our power to make sure we’re not in that number.”

Between his two Baton Rouge restaurants, Hufft says dine-in customers account for roughly 95% of business. During the temporary ban, he’s having his front-of-house workers answer phone calls, monitor UberEats for delivery requests and accept walk-in orders. Hufft is also considering launching his own delivery program for Curbside and Overpass, which he piloted today at Junior’s.

It’s also been a slow day for Stephen Hightower, whose portfolio includes City Pork, City Slice and Rouj Creole. By 1 p.m., City Pork on Jefferson Highway had received three drive-thru breakfast orders, while Rouj Creole had just one lunch order and City Slice had two orders.

“If this strings out to two or three months, will it become the norm where you have to call, pick it up or get it delivered?” Hightower says. “I hope not.”

Nobody came into Solera, the tapas restaurant Brian Dykes opened last summer. However, Dykes said today was a normal Tuesday in terms of takeout and delivery for Bin 77, which he also owns, though he expects to see more of an impact this weekend.

Meanwhile, other restaurants opted to temporarily close all operations today. Some include Tsunami Sushi downtown, which will remain closed for one week as it determines whether takeout options are feasible, and MJ’s Cafe on Government Street.

For MJ’s Cafe owner Mary-Brennan Faucheaux, the decision marked an opportunity to fine-tune the logistics of a staff-provided delivery service the cafe plans to offer during the temporary ban. Faucheaux says a limited menu of prepared meals would be delivered to customers in four zip codes.

“I want to be prepared to do that if they say grab-and-go and takeout is banned,” she says. “It’s been changing so much.”

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a list from 225 of all the restaurants still open with takeout, delivery or curbside.