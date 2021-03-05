Senate imposes restrictions on aid for state, local governments in COVID relief bill

The Senate voted Thursday to begin debate on President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, after drafting a number of revisions that, among other changes, tweak the aid intended for state and local governments, Louisiana Illuminator reports. They are nearing a vote this morning.

The legislation approved in the House outlines $350 billion in direct aid to state, local governments, territories and tribes. Of that figure, $195 billion would go to states and the District of Columbia, and $130 billion would be divided among cities and counties.

Under the Senate version, the size of the state aid would remain the same, but the share for local governments would go down to $120 billion. The $10 billion difference would be set aside for states’ infrastructure projects, like improving broadband access.

It also would set limits on how the money can be used, barring cities and states from using the dollars to pay down pension costs or to pay for new attempts to cut taxes. And it would ensure that states get at least as much as they received under the last aid package.

Republicans have opposed the aid to state and local governments, arguing that those entities largely have not seen their revenues decline as much as they projected. But supporters of the bill, including some GOP mayors, say state and local budgets face lingering financial uncertainties as they attempt to carry out vaccination programs and other increased duties. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.